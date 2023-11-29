Skip to main content
Ch.11 Introduction to Organic Chemistry: Hydrocarbons
Chapter 11, Problem 34a

Draw the structural formula for the product in each of the following reactions:
a.

Identify the type of reaction: This is an example of an acid-catalyzed hydration reaction, where water (H₂O) adds across the double bond of an alkene in the presence of an acid catalyst (H⁺).
Determine the Markovnikov's rule application: In this reaction, the hydrogen (H⁺) from water will add to the carbon atom of the double bond that already has more hydrogen atoms, while the hydroxyl group (OH⁻) will add to the carbon atom with fewer hydrogen atoms.
Break the double bond: The double bond between the two carbon atoms (CH = CH₂) will break, and each carbon will form a single bond with the incoming groups (H and OH).
Attach the groups: Add the hydrogen atom (H) to the first carbon of the double bond (CH), and add the hydroxyl group (OH) to the second carbon of the double bond (CH₂).
Draw the structural formula: The final product will be CH₃―CH₂―CH₂―CH(OH)―CH₃, where the hydroxyl group is attached to the fourth carbon in the chain, following Markovnikov's rule.

Structural Formula

A structural formula represents the arrangement of atoms within a molecule, showing how they are bonded together. It provides insight into the molecular geometry and functional groups present, which are crucial for predicting the reactivity and properties of the compound. Understanding structural formulas is essential for visualizing chemical reactions and the products formed.
Hydration Reaction

A hydration reaction involves the addition of water (H₂O) to a compound, typically an alkene, resulting in the formation of an alcohol. This reaction is catalyzed by acids, such as H⁺, which facilitate the addition of the water molecule across the double bond. Recognizing the mechanism of hydration is vital for predicting the structure of the product in the given reaction.
Alkenes and Their Reactivity

Alkenes are hydrocarbons that contain at least one carbon-carbon double bond, making them more reactive than alkanes. The presence of the double bond allows for various addition reactions, such as hydration, halogenation, and hydrogenation. Understanding the reactivity of alkenes is crucial for predicting the outcome of chemical reactions and the structures of the resulting products.
