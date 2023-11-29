Hydrocarbons

Hydrocarbons are organic compounds consisting solely of hydrogen and carbon. They can be classified into aliphatic (straight or branched chains) and aromatic (ring structures). The example given, CH₃―CH₂―CH₂―CH₂―CH₃, is a straight-chain alkane, specifically pentane. Understanding hydrocarbons is fundamental in organic chemistry, as they serve as the backbone for more complex organic molecules.