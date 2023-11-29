Skip to main content
Ch.11 Introduction to Organic Chemistry: Hydrocarbons
Nonane has a density of 0.79 g/mL and boils at 151 °C.
c. Is nonane soluble in water?

Step 1: Understand the solubility concept. Solubility refers to the ability of a substance to dissolve in a solvent. In this case, we are determining if nonane (a hydrocarbon) is soluble in water.
Step 2: Recall the principle 'like dissolves like.' Polar substances tend to dissolve in polar solvents, and nonpolar substances dissolve in nonpolar solvents. Water is a polar solvent, while nonane is a nonpolar hydrocarbon.
Step 3: Analyze the molecular structure of nonane. Nonane (C9H20) is a straight-chain alkane composed entirely of carbon and hydrogen atoms, which makes it nonpolar due to the lack of significant electronegativity differences or polar functional groups.
Step 4: Consider the interaction between nonane and water. Since nonane is nonpolar and water is polar, they do not mix well due to the lack of favorable interactions between their molecules.
Step 5: Conclude based on the analysis. Nonane is not soluble in water because it is a nonpolar compound, and water is a polar solvent. This incompatibility prevents nonane from dissolving in water.

Solubility

Solubility refers to the ability of a substance to dissolve in a solvent, forming a homogeneous solution. It is influenced by factors such as temperature, pressure, and the nature of the solute and solvent. Polar substances tend to dissolve well in polar solvents (like water), while nonpolar substances are more soluble in nonpolar solvents.
Solubility Rules

Polarity

Polarity is a property of molecules that describes the distribution of electrical charge. Molecules with a significant difference in electronegativity between atoms exhibit polar characteristics, leading to partial positive and negative charges. Water is a polar solvent, which means it effectively dissolves other polar substances but struggles with nonpolar compounds like hydrocarbons.
Molecular Polarity (Simplified) Concept 1

Hydrocarbons

Hydrocarbons are organic compounds consisting entirely of hydrogen and carbon. They can be classified as aliphatic (like nonane) or aromatic. Nonane, being a straight-chain alkane, is nonpolar due to its symmetrical structure, which limits its interaction with polar solvents like water, resulting in low solubility.
Intro to Hydrocarbons Concept 1
