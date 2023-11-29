Write the balanced chemical equation for the complete combustion of each of the following compounds:
c. 2,3-dimethylhexane
Write the balanced chemical equation for the complete combustion of each of the following compounds:
b. cyclopropane
Write the balanced chemical equation for the complete combustion of each of the following hydrocarbons found in gasoline:
c. 3-ethyltoluene
Propane, commonly known as liquid petroleum (LP) gas, burns in air to yield CO2 and H2O. Write a balanced equation for the reaction.
Heptane, used as a solvent for rubber cement, has a density of 0.68 g/mL, the melting point is -91 °C, and the boiling point 98 °C.
d. Will heptane float on water or sink?
Nonane has a density of 0.79 g/mL and boils at 151 °C.
c. Is nonane soluble in water?
