Draw the condensed structural formula for the alcohol formed when each of the following is reduced by hydrogen in the presence of a nickel catalyst:
c. hexanal

Step 1: Understand the reaction type. Reduction of an aldehyde involves the addition of hydrogen (H₂) in the presence of a catalyst, such as nickel, to convert the aldehyde group (-CHO) into an alcohol group (-CH₂OH).
Step 2: Identify the structure of hexanal. Hexanal is an aldehyde with six carbon atoms in its chain. Its condensed structural formula is CH₃(CH₂)₄CHO, where the aldehyde group (-CHO) is at the end of the chain.
Step 3: Determine the product of the reduction. During the reduction, the hydrogen atoms add to the carbonyl group (C=O) of the aldehyde, converting it into a hydroxyl group (-OH) attached to a CH₂ group.
Step 4: Write the condensed structural formula for the alcohol formed. Replace the aldehyde group (-CHO) in hexanal with the alcohol group (-CH₂OH). The resulting condensed structural formula is CH₃(CH₂)₄CH₂OH.
Step 5: Verify the structure. Ensure that the number of carbon atoms remains the same (six in total) and that the functional group has been correctly converted from an aldehyde to an alcohol.

Reduction Reaction

Reduction is a chemical reaction that involves the gain of electrons or the decrease in oxidation state by a molecule, atom, or ion. In organic chemistry, this often refers to the conversion of carbonyl compounds, like aldehydes and ketones, into alcohols. The process typically requires a reducing agent, such as hydrogen gas, and a catalyst, like nickel, to facilitate the reaction.
Hexanal Structure

Hexanal is an aldehyde with a six-carbon chain, represented by the formula C6H12O. Its structure features a carbonyl group (C=O) at the terminal carbon, which is characteristic of aldehydes. Understanding the structure of hexanal is crucial for predicting the product of its reduction, as the carbonyl group will be converted into a hydroxyl group (-OH) during the reaction.
Condensed Structural Formula

A condensed structural formula provides a simplified representation of a molecule, showing the arrangement of atoms without depicting all the bonds explicitly. For alcohols, this formula typically highlights the carbon chain and the functional hydroxyl group. In the case of the alcohol formed from hexanal, the condensed formula will reflect the six-carbon chain with an -OH group replacing the carbonyl group, indicating the transformation from an aldehyde to an alcohol.
