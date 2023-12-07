Draw the condensed structural formulas for the aldehyde and carboxylic acid produced when each of the following is oxidized:
c. 3-chloro-1-propanol
Draw the condensed structural formula for the alcohol formed when each of the following is reduced by hydrogen in the presence of a nickel catalyst:
a. butyraldehyde
c. hexanal
a. ethyl propyl ketone
c. 3-chlorocyclopentanone
Oxybenzone is an effective sunscreen whose structural formula is shown.
b. What is the molecular formula and molar mass of oxybenzone?