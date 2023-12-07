Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.12 Alcohols, Thiols, Ethers, Aldehydes, and Ketones
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 13th EditionCh.12 Alcohols, Thiols, Ethers, Aldehydes, and KetonesProblem 55c
Chapter 12, Problem 55c

Give the IUPAC name for each of the following:
c.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the longest continuous carbon chain in the structure provided in the image. This chain will serve as the parent chain, and its length determines the base name (e.g., methane, ethane, propane, etc.).
Number the carbon atoms in the parent chain, starting from the end closest to the first substituent group. This ensures the substituents receive the lowest possible numbers.
Identify and name all substituent groups attached to the parent chain. Common substituents include alkyl groups (e.g., methyl, ethyl) and halogens (e.g., fluoro, chloro).
Combine the substituent names with the parent chain name. List the substituents in alphabetical order, and use prefixes (e.g., di-, tri-) if there are multiple identical substituents. Include the position numbers for each substituent.
Ensure the final name follows IUPAC conventions, including proper punctuation (e.g., commas between numbers, hyphens between numbers and words). Double-check for any functional groups or special naming rules that might apply.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming chemical compounds, established by the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry. It provides rules for naming organic and inorganic compounds based on their structure, functional groups, and the number of carbon atoms. Understanding these rules is essential for accurately identifying and communicating the identity of chemical substances.
Recommended video:
Guided course
3:18
IUPAC Naming Concept 3

Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. They determine the properties and reactivity of organic compounds. Recognizing functional groups is crucial for determining the correct IUPAC name, as they influence the naming conventions and hierarchy in nomenclature.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:11
Functional Group Priorities Concept 1

Structural Representation

Structural representation refers to the way a chemical structure is depicted, showing the arrangement of atoms and the bonds between them. This can include line-angle formulas, condensed formulas, or three-dimensional models. Accurately interpreting these representations is vital for deriving the correct IUPAC name, as the structure directly influences the naming process.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:08
Molecular Representations Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula for the alcohol produced when hydrogen and a nickel catalyst reduce each of the following:

b.

829
views
Textbook Question

Give the IUPAC name for each of the following:

a.

851
views
Textbook Question

Give the IUPAC name for each of the following:

b.

932
views
Textbook Question

Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula, if cyclic, for each of the following:

a. 4-chlorobenzaldehyde

646
views
Textbook Question

Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula, if cyclic, for each of the following:

b. 3-chloropropionaldehyde

874
views
Textbook Question

Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula, if cyclic, for each of the following:

d. 3-methylhexanal

755
views