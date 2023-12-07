Textbook Question
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula for the alcohol produced when hydrogen and a nickel catalyst reduce each of the following:
b.
829
views
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula for the alcohol produced when hydrogen and a nickel catalyst reduce each of the following:
b.
Give the IUPAC name for each of the following:
a.
Give the IUPAC name for each of the following:
b.
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula, if cyclic, for each of the following:
a. 4-chlorobenzaldehyde
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula, if cyclic, for each of the following:
b. 3-chloropropionaldehyde
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula, if cyclic, for each of the following:
d. 3-methylhexanal