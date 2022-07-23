Skip to main content
Ch.13 Carbohydrates
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Chapter 13, Problem 64a

 Identify each of the following pairs of Fischer projections as enantiomers or identical compounds:
a. Fischer projections of two compounds labeled as "and" for comparison, indicating their relationship.

Step 1: Understand the concept of Fischer projections. Fischer projections are a two-dimensional representation of three-dimensional molecules, commonly used to depict stereochemistry. Horizontal lines represent bonds coming out of the plane (toward the viewer), and vertical lines represent bonds going into the plane (away from the viewer).
Step 2: Recall the definition of enantiomers. Enantiomers are non-superimposable mirror images of each other. Identical compounds, on the other hand, are superimposable and have the same spatial arrangement of atoms.
Step 3: Compare the two Fischer projections. Look at the arrangement of substituents (atoms or groups) around the chiral centers in both projections. Pay attention to the horizontal and vertical positions of each substituent.
Step 4: Determine if the two projections are mirror images. If the substituents on the chiral centers are reversed in a mirror-image fashion, the compounds are enantiomers. If the substituents are arranged identically, the compounds are identical.
Step 5: Verify your conclusion by mentally or physically rotating one of the Fischer projections to see if it can be superimposed on the other. If they can be superimposed, they are identical; if not, they are enantiomers.

Fischer Projections

Fischer projections are a two-dimensional representation of three-dimensional organic molecules, particularly useful for depicting stereochemistry. In these diagrams, vertical lines represent bonds that extend away from the viewer, while horizontal lines represent bonds that come towards the viewer. This format is especially helpful for visualizing the spatial arrangement of substituents around chiral centers.
Fischer Projections Example 1

Enantiomers

Enantiomers are a type of stereoisomer that are non-superimposable mirror images of each other. They typically arise in molecules with one or more chiral centers, where the arrangement of atoms differs in such a way that one form cannot be aligned with its mirror image. Enantiomers often exhibit different optical activities, meaning they rotate plane-polarized light in opposite directions.
Enantiomers vs Diastereomers Concept 1

Identical Compounds

Identical compounds are molecules that have the same molecular formula and structural arrangement, resulting in the same physical and chemical properties. In the context of Fischer projections, two compounds are considered identical if they can be superimposed on each other without any changes in orientation. Identifying identical compounds is crucial for distinguishing them from enantiomers and other stereoisomers.
Naming Ionic Compounds
