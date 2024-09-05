Skip to main content
Ch.13 Carbohydrates
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Chapter 13, Problem 59a

What are the disaccharides and polysaccharides present in each of the following?
a. <IMAGE>

1
Identify the disaccharides and polysaccharides by analyzing the structure in the provided image. Look for glycosidic bonds, which are the linkages between monosaccharide units.
Determine the monosaccharides present in the structure. Common monosaccharides include glucose, fructose, and galactose. These will help identify the disaccharide or polysaccharide.
For disaccharides, check if the structure contains two monosaccharide units joined by a glycosidic bond. Examples of disaccharides include sucrose, lactose, and maltose.
For polysaccharides, observe if the structure contains multiple monosaccharide units linked together. Examples of polysaccharides include starch, glycogen, and cellulose.
Match the identified disaccharides or polysaccharides to their common names based on the structural features and glycosidic linkages observed in the image.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Disaccharides

Disaccharides are carbohydrates formed by the combination of two monosaccharide molecules through a glycosidic bond. Common examples include sucrose (glucose + fructose), lactose (glucose + galactose), and maltose (glucose + glucose). They serve as important energy sources and are found in various foods, playing a crucial role in nutrition.
Types of Disaccharides Concept 1

Polysaccharides

Polysaccharides are complex carbohydrates composed of long chains of monosaccharide units linked together. They can be classified into storage polysaccharides, like starch and glycogen, and structural polysaccharides, such as cellulose and chitin. These molecules are vital for energy storage and providing structural support in plants and animals.
Polysaccharides Example 1

Glycosidic Bonds

Glycosidic bonds are covalent linkages formed between monosaccharides during the synthesis of disaccharides and polysaccharides. This bond is created through a dehydration reaction, where a water molecule is released. The type and position of glycosidic bonds influence the properties and digestibility of the resulting carbohydrate.
Glycosidic Linkage Formation Concept 1
Melezitose, a carbohydrate secreted by insects, has the following Haworth structure:

a. Is melezitose a mono-, di-, or trisaccharide?

Melezitose, a carbohydrate secreted by insects, has the following Haworth structure:

b. What monosaccharides are present in melezitose?

Melezitose, a carbohydrate secreted by insects, has the following Haworth structure:

c. Is melezitose a reducing sugar?

c. Is melezitose a reducing sugar?

 What are the disaccharides and polysaccharides present in each of the following?

a. <IMAGE>

a. <IMAGE>

 Identify each of the following pairs of Fischer projections as enantiomers or identical compounds:

a.

a.

 Identify each of the following pairs of Fischer projections as enantiomers or identical compounds:

a.

a.

