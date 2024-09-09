Textbook Question
Melezitose, a carbohydrate secreted by insects, has the following Haworth structure:
c. Is melezitose a reducing sugar?
What are the disaccharides and polysaccharides present in each of the following?
a. <IMAGE>
Identify each of the following pairs of Fischer projections as enantiomers or identical compounds:
a.
What are the differences in the Fischer projections of d-fructose and d-galactose?