Textbook Question
Indicate whether each disaccharide in Problem 13.41 is a reducing sugar or not.
a.
b.
Identify the disaccharide that fits each of the following descriptions:
a. ordinary table sugar
Describe the similarities and differences in the following:
a. amylose and amylopectin
Give the name of one or more polysaccharides that matches each of the following descriptions:
a. not digestible by humans
Give the name of one or more polysaccharides that matches each of the following descriptions:
b. the storage form of carbohydrates in plants
Give the name of one or more polysaccharides that matches each of the following descriptions:
c. contains only α(1→4)-glycosidic bonds