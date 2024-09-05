Amylopectin

Amylopectin is a branched polysaccharide, also composed of glucose units, but with both α(1→4) and α(1→6) glycosidic bonds. This branching occurs approximately every 24 to 30 glucose units, resulting in a more complex structure that is more soluble in water and contributes to the thickening properties of starch. Amylopectin makes up about 70-80% of starch.