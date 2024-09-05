Textbook Question
For each of the following, give the monosaccharide units produced by hydrolysis, the type of glycosidic bond, and the name of the disaccharide, including α or β:
a.
1001
views
For each of the following, give the monosaccharide units produced by hydrolysis, the type of glycosidic bond, and the name of the disaccharide, including α or β:
a.
Indicate whether each disaccharide in Problem 13.41 is a reducing sugar or not.
a.
b.
Identify the disaccharide that fits each of the following descriptions:
a. ordinary table sugar
Describe the similarities and differences in the following:
a. amylose and cellulose
Give the name of one or more polysaccharides that matches each of the following descriptions:
a. not digestible by humans
Give the name of one or more polysaccharides that matches each of the following descriptions:
b. the storage form of carbohydrates in plants