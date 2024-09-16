Textbook Question
Draw the Fischer projection for the oxidation and the reduction products of D-mannose. What are the names of the sugar acid and the sugar alcohol produced?
805
views
Draw the Fischer projection for the oxidation and the reduction products of D-mannose. What are the names of the sugar acid and the sugar alcohol produced?
Draw the Fischer projection for the oxidation and the reduction products of D-arabinose. What are the names of the sugar acid and the sugar alcohol produced?
For each of the following, give the monosaccharide units produced by hydrolysis, the type of glycosidic bond, and the name of the disaccharide, including α or β:
a.
Identify the disaccharide that fits each of the following descriptions:
a. ordinary table sugar
Describe the similarities and differences in the following:
a. amylose and amylopectin
Describe the similarities and differences in the following:
a. amylose and cellulose