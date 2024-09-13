Textbook Question
Isomaltose, obtained from the breakdown of starch, has the following Haworth structure:
a. Is isomaltose a mono-, di-, or polysaccharide?
b. What are the monosaccharides in isomaltose?
d. Is this the α or β isomer of isomaltose?
Melezitose, a carbohydrate secreted by insects, has the following Haworth structure:
b. What monosaccharides are present in melezitose?
c. Is melezitose a reducing sugar?
What are the disaccharides and polysaccharides present in each of the following?
a. <IMAGE>