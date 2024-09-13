Skip to main content
Ch.13 Carbohydrates
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Chapter 13, Problem 57a

Melezitose, a carbohydrate secreted by insects, has the following Haworth structure:
Haworth structure of melezitose, a carbohydrate secreted by insects, with labeled hydroxyl groups and molecular formula.
a. Is melezitose a mono-, di-, or trisaccharide?

Step 1: Understand the classification of carbohydrates. Carbohydrates are classified as monosaccharides, disaccharides, or trisaccharides based on the number of sugar units they contain. Monosaccharides have one sugar unit, disaccharides have two, and trisaccharides have three.
Step 2: Analyze the Haworth structure of melezitose. In the Haworth structure, look for the number of sugar rings present. Each sugar ring corresponds to one monosaccharide unit.
Step 3: Count the sugar rings in the structure. If the structure contains three sugar rings, it is a trisaccharide. If it contains two, it is a disaccharide, and if it contains one, it is a monosaccharide.
Step 4: Consider the glycosidic bonds. Trisaccharides are formed when three monosaccharides are linked together by glycosidic bonds. Verify the presence of these bonds in the structure to confirm the classification.
Step 5: Conclude the classification of melezitose based on the number of sugar units and glycosidic bonds observed in the structure.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Carbohydrate Classification

Carbohydrates are classified into three main categories: monosaccharides, disaccharides, and oligosaccharides. Monosaccharides are single sugar units, disaccharides consist of two monosaccharides linked together, and oligosaccharides contain a few (typically 3-10) monosaccharide units. Understanding this classification is essential for determining the type of carbohydrate in question.
Haworth Projection

The Haworth projection is a way of representing the cyclic structure of carbohydrates, showing how the atoms are arranged in a ring form. This representation helps visualize the orientation of hydroxyl groups and other substituents, which is crucial for understanding the properties and reactivity of the carbohydrate. Analyzing the Haworth structure can provide insights into whether the carbohydrate is a mono-, di-, or trisaccharide.
Melezitose Structure

Melezitose is a specific type of disaccharide composed of two glucose units linked by a glycosidic bond. It is important to recognize its structure to classify it correctly. The presence of two sugar units indicates that melezitose is not a monosaccharide, and understanding its formation and linkage can clarify its classification as a disaccharide.
