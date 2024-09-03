Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.14 Carboxylic Acids, Esters, Amines, and Amides
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 13th EditionCh.14 Carboxylic Acids, Esters, Amines, and AmidesProblem 19a
Chapter 14, Problem 19a

 Write the IUPAC and common names, if any, for each of the following:
a. Structural formula of an ester showing carbon, oxygen, and hydrogen atoms arranged in a specific configuration.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the functional group(s) present in the given molecule. Functional groups determine the root name and suffix of the compound in IUPAC nomenclature. For example, alcohols (-OH) use the suffix '-ol,' while carboxylic acids (-COOH) use '-oic acid.'
Determine the longest continuous carbon chain that includes the functional group. This chain will serve as the parent chain, and its length determines the root name (e.g., 'meth-' for 1 carbon, 'eth-' for 2 carbons, etc.).
Number the carbon atoms in the parent chain, starting from the end closest to the functional group. This ensures the functional group gets the lowest possible number.
Identify and name any substituents (e.g., alkyl groups, halogens) attached to the parent chain. Use prefixes like 'methyl-' or 'chloro-' and assign their positions based on the numbering of the parent chain.
Combine the elements of the name: start with the substituents (in alphabetical order), followed by the parent chain name, and end with the suffix for the functional group. For the common name, if applicable, use the traditional naming convention for the compound (e.g., 'formic acid' for methanoic acid).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming chemical compounds established by the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry. It provides a unique name for each compound based on its structure, ensuring clarity and consistency in communication among chemists. Understanding the rules of IUPAC nomenclature is essential for accurately identifying and naming organic and inorganic compounds.
Recommended video:
Guided course
3:18
IUPAC Naming Concept 3

Common Names

Common names are informal names used to identify chemical substances, often based on historical or traditional usage rather than systematic rules. These names can vary by region and may not provide information about the compound's structure. Familiarity with common names is important, as they are frequently used in everyday language and can simplify communication about widely known substances.

Chemical Structure

Chemical structure refers to the arrangement of atoms within a molecule, including the types of bonds and the spatial orientation of the atoms. Understanding chemical structure is crucial for determining the properties and reactivity of a compound. The structure directly influences how a compound is named according to IUPAC rules and can help in identifying its common name.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:58
Chemical Reaction: Chemical Change Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw the condensed structural formula for the ester formed when each of the following reacts with ethyl alcohol: 

b. propionic acid

585
views
Textbook Question

Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula for the ester formed in each of the following reactions:

b. 

593
views
Textbook Question

Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula for the ester formed in each of the following reactions:

b.

517
views
Textbook Question

Draw the condensed structural formulas for a and b and line-angle formulas for c and d:

b. butyl formate

597
views
Textbook Question

Draw the condensed structural formulas for a and b and line-angle formulas for c and d:

d. methyl propanoate

626
views
Textbook Question

Draw the condensed structural formulas for a and b and line-angle formulas for c and d:

c. propyl benzoate

592
views