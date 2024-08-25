Skip to main content
Ch.14 Carboxylic Acids, Esters, Amines, and Amides
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula for the ester formed in each of the following reactions:
b. Condensed structural formula showing esterification reaction with reactants and conditions: heat and acid catalyst.

Step 1: Understand the reaction type. The problem involves the formation of an ester, which typically occurs through a reaction between a carboxylic acid and an alcohol in the presence of an acid catalyst. This process is known as esterification.
Step 2: Identify the reactants. From the problem, the reactants are a carboxylic acid and an alcohol. Analyze the given image (if available) to determine the specific structures of these reactants.
Step 3: Write the general reaction. The carboxylic acid reacts with the alcohol, where the hydroxyl group (-OH) from the carboxylic acid and a hydrogen atom (H) from the alcohol combine to form water (H₂O). The remaining parts of the molecules join to form the ester.
Step 4: Draw the condensed structural formula or line-angle formula for the ester. Combine the alkyl group from the alcohol and the acyl group from the carboxylic acid to form the ester. Ensure the oxygen atom from the alcohol is bonded to the carbonyl carbon of the carboxylic acid.
Step 5: Verify the structure. Double-check that the ester functional group (-COO-) is correctly formed and that all atoms have the appropriate number of bonds. If the image provides specific reactants, ensure the final structure reflects those details.

Esterification Reaction

Esterification is a chemical reaction that forms an ester from an alcohol and a carboxylic acid. This process typically involves the removal of a water molecule (condensation) and is often catalyzed by an acid. Understanding this reaction is crucial for predicting the structure of the resulting ester, as it directly influences the molecular composition and functional groups present.
Condensed Structural Formula

A condensed structural formula provides a simplified representation of a molecule, showing the arrangement of atoms without depicting all the bonds explicitly. In this format, groups of atoms are often grouped together, making it easier to visualize the molecular structure. This is particularly useful in organic chemistry for quickly conveying the essential features of complex molecules like esters.
Line-Angle Formula

The line-angle formula, also known as the skeletal formula, is a shorthand representation of organic molecules where vertices represent carbon atoms and lines represent bonds. This method omits hydrogen atoms attached to carbons, simplifying the drawing of larger organic structures. It is especially useful for illustrating the connectivity and geometry of esters in a clear and concise manner.
