Textbook Question
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formulas for the products from the acid- or base-catalyzed hydrolysis of each of the following:
d.
540
views
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formulas for the products from the acid- or base-catalyzed hydrolysis of each of the following:
d.
Write the common name for each of the following:
b.
Write the common name for each of the following:
c.
Classify each of the following amines as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°):
c
Classify each of the following amines as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°):
d.
Classify each of the following amines as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°):
c.