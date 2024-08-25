Skip to main content
Ch.14 Carboxylic Acids, Esters, Amines, and Amides
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
All textbooksTimberlake 13th EditionCh.14 Carboxylic Acids, Esters, Amines, and AmidesProblem 62b
Chapter 14, Problem 62b

Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formulas for the products of the following:
b. Condensed structural formula showing a carboxylic acid reacting with water, indicating reversible reaction.

1
Identify the type of reaction occurring in the problem. For example, determine if it is an addition, substitution, elimination, or oxidation-reduction reaction. This will guide how the reactants transform into products.
Analyze the structure of the reactants provided in the image. Break down the functional groups and bonds present to understand how they might interact during the reaction.
Apply the reaction mechanism to predict the products. For instance, if it is an addition reaction, identify where new bonds will form, and if it is a substitution reaction, determine which group will be replaced.
Draw the condensed structural formula for the products. This involves writing the molecular structure in a compact form, showing all atoms and their connectivity without explicitly drawing all bonds.
Alternatively, if a line-angle formula is required, represent the products using zigzag lines where each vertex represents a carbon atom, and hydrogens are implied unless attached to a functional group.

Condensed Structural Formula

A condensed structural formula is a way of representing a chemical compound that shows the arrangement of atoms and the connectivity between them without depicting all the bonds explicitly. It typically groups atoms together to indicate how they are bonded, making it easier to visualize the structure of organic molecules. For example, in ethanol, the condensed formula is CH3CH2OH, indicating the presence of a hydroxyl group.
Line-Angle Formula

The line-angle formula, also known as the skeletal formula, is a simplified representation of organic molecules where vertices represent carbon atoms and lines represent bonds. This method omits hydrogen atoms attached to carbons, making it easier to visualize complex structures. For instance, a straight chain of five carbon atoms would be represented as a zigzag line, with each vertex corresponding to a carbon atom.
Chemical Products

Chemical products refer to the substances that are formed as a result of a chemical reaction. In organic chemistry, understanding the products of a reaction is crucial for predicting the outcome and determining the structure of the resulting compounds. The products can vary based on the reactants and conditions, and drawing their structures helps in analyzing their properties and potential applications.
