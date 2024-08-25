Textbook Question
Write the IUPAC and common name, if any, for each of the following carboxylic acids:
b.
Draw the condensed structural formulas for a and b and line-angle formulas for c and d:
a. 3,4-dibromobutanoic acid
Identify the compound in each group that is most soluble in water. Explain.
b. ethanoic acid (acetic acid), hexanoic acid, octanoic acid
Write the balanced chemical equation for the dissociation of each of the following carboxylic acids in water:
a. pentanoic acid
