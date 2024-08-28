What are the products of the base hydrolysis of an ester?

Textbook Question
Draw the condensed structural formulas for a and b and line-angle formulas for c and d:
c. propyl benzoate
592
views
Draw the condensed structural formulas for a and b and line-angle formulas for c and d:
c. propyl benzoate
What is the ester responsible for the flavor and odor of the following fruit?
b. orange
What is the ester responsible for the flavor and odor of the following fruit?
c. apricot
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formulas for the products from the acid- or base-catalyzed hydrolysis of each of the following:
a.
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formulas for the products from the acid- or base-catalyzed hydrolysis of each of the following:
b.
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formulas for the products from the acid- or base-catalyzed hydrolysis of each of the following:
a.