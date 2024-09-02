Step 3: Draw the peptide bond formation. Peptide bonds are formed by a condensation reaction between the carboxyl group of one amino acid and the amino group of the next. Connect the amino acids in the sequence Asn–Tyr–Asp–Glu–Tyr by forming peptide bonds, ensuring the N-terminus (amino group) is on the left and the C-terminus (carboxyl group) is on the right.