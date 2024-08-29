Peptides from sweet potato with antioxidant properties have the following sequence of amino acids. Draw the structure for each peptide and write the one-letter abbreviations.
b. Asn–Tyr–Asp–Glu–Tyr
Peptides from sweet potato with antioxidant properties have the following sequence of amino acids. Draw the structure for each peptide and write the one-letter abbreviations.
b. Asn–Tyr–Asp–Glu–Tyr
Explain why each of the following pairs are complementary proteins:
a. beans and oats
What happens when a primary structure forms a secondary structure?
What type of interaction would you expect between the R groups of the following amino acids in a tertiary structure?
c. serine and aspartate
What type of interaction would you expect between the R groups of the following amino acids in a quaternary structure?
a. phenylalanine and isoleucine
What type of interaction would you expect between the R groups of the following amino acids in a quaternary structure?
d. alanine and proline