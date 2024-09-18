Why do chemical reactions in the body require enzymes?

Indicate whether each of the following statements describes primary, secondary, tertiary, or quaternary protein structure:
b. Protein chains of collagen form a triple helix.
Indicate whether each of the following statements describes primary, secondary, tertiary, or quaternary protein structure:
b. Protein chains of collagen form a triple helix.
Indicate the changes in secondary and tertiary structural levels of proteins for each of the following:
b. Prior to giving an injection, the skin is wiped with an alcohol swab.
Indicate the changes in secondary and tertiary structural levels of proteins for each of the following:
c. To avoid spoilage, seeds are treated with a solution of HgCl2.
What is the reactant for each of the following enzymes?
a. galactase
What is the name of the class of enzymes that would catalyze each of the following reactions?
c. converting glucose (C6H12O6) to fructose (C6H12O6).
What is the name of the class of enzymes that would catalyze each of the following reactions?
a. addition of water to a double bond