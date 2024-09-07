Skip to main content
Ch.16 Amino Acids, Proteins, and Enzymes
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Ch.16 Amino Acids, Proteins, and EnzymesProblem 25c
Chapter 16, Problem 25c

Indicate whether each of the following statements describes primary, secondary, tertiary, or quaternary protein structure: 
c. Several polypeptides in a beta-pleated sheet are held together by hydrogen bonds between adjacent chains.

1
Understand the four levels of protein structure: Primary structure refers to the sequence of amino acids in a polypeptide chain. Secondary structure involves local folding patterns such as alpha-helices and beta-pleated sheets, stabilized by hydrogen bonds. Tertiary structure describes the overall 3D shape of a single polypeptide chain, including interactions like ionic bonds, hydrophobic interactions, and disulfide bridges. Quaternary structure refers to the arrangement of multiple polypeptide chains into a functional protein complex.
Analyze the statement: 'Several polypeptides in a beta-pleated sheet are held together by hydrogen bonds between adjacent chains.' This description involves multiple polypeptide chains interacting with each other.
Recognize that beta-pleated sheets are a feature of secondary structure, but the involvement of multiple polypeptide chains interacting through hydrogen bonds indicates a higher level of organization.
Determine that the interaction of multiple polypeptide chains corresponds to quaternary structure, as this level of structure describes how individual polypeptides assemble into a larger functional complex.
Conclude that the statement describes quaternary protein structure because it involves several polypeptides held together by hydrogen bonds, forming a functional arrangement.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Protein Structure Levels

Proteins have four levels of structure: primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary. Primary structure refers to the linear sequence of amino acids. Secondary structure involves local folding patterns, such as alpha helices and beta-pleated sheets. Tertiary structure is the overall 3D shape of a single polypeptide, while quaternary structure describes the assembly of multiple polypeptide chains into a functional protein.
Beta-Pleated Sheet

The beta-pleated sheet is a common type of secondary protein structure characterized by strands of amino acids lying alongside each other, forming a sheet-like arrangement. These strands are stabilized by hydrogen bonds between the backbone amide and carbonyl groups of adjacent polypeptides, contributing to the protein's overall stability and functionality.
Hydrogen Bonds in Proteins

Hydrogen bonds are weak interactions that play a crucial role in stabilizing protein structures. In the context of quaternary structure, hydrogen bonds between different polypeptide chains help maintain the integrity of the protein complex. These bonds are essential for the formation of structures like beta-pleated sheets, influencing the protein's shape and biological activity.
