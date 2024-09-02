Textbook Question
Indicate the changes in secondary and tertiary structural levels of proteins for each of the following:
c. To avoid spoilage, seeds are treated with a solution of HgCl2.
Why do chemical reactions in the body require enzymes?
What is the reactant for each of the following enzymes?
a. galactase
What is the name of the class of enzymes that would catalyze each of the following reactions?
a. addition of water to a double bond
What is the name of the class of enzymes that would catalyze each of the following reactions?
c. splitting peptide bonds in proteins
Match the terms (1) enzyme–substrate complex, (2) enzyme, and (3) substrate with each of the following:
a. has a tertiary structure that recognizes the substrate