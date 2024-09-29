Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.17 Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 13th EditionCh.17 Nucleic Acids and Protein SynthesisProblem 32
Chapter 17, Problem 32

How many daughter strands are formed during the replication of DNA?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that DNA replication is a biological process where a DNA molecule is copied to produce two identical DNA molecules. This process is essential for cell division.
Recall that DNA replication is semi-conservative, meaning each of the two original strands of the DNA molecule serves as a template for the formation of a new complementary strand.
During replication, the enzyme DNA polymerase synthesizes a new strand by matching complementary nucleotides (A pairs with T, and G pairs with C) to the template strand.
As a result of this process, two DNA molecules are formed, each consisting of one original (parent) strand and one newly synthesized (daughter) strand.
Therefore, during DNA replication, two daughter strands are formed, one for each of the original template strands.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

DNA Replication

DNA replication is the biological process through which a cell duplicates its DNA, resulting in two identical copies. This process is essential for cell division and occurs during the S phase of the cell cycle. It involves unwinding the double helix and synthesizing new strands complementary to each original strand.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:40
Intro to DNA Replication Example 2

Leading and Lagging Strands

During DNA replication, two types of daughter strands are formed: the leading strand and the lagging strand. The leading strand is synthesized continuously in the direction of the replication fork, while the lagging strand is synthesized in short segments, known as Okazaki fragments, in the opposite direction. This distinction is crucial for understanding how DNA is replicated efficiently.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:31
Steps of DNA Replication Example 1

Semi-Conservative Replication

DNA replication is described as semi-conservative because each new DNA molecule consists of one original (parental) strand and one newly synthesized (daughter) strand. This mechanism ensures genetic fidelity, as the original strands serve as templates for the formation of the new strands, reducing the likelihood of errors during replication.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:15
Intro to DNA Replication Example 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Write the base sequence in a complementary DNA segment if each original segment has the following base sequence:

d. A T A T G C G C T A A A

612
views
Textbook Question

What is the function of the enzyme helicase in DNA replication?

899
views
Textbook Question

What process ensures that the replication of DNA produces identical copies?

913
views
Textbook Question

What are the three different types of RNA?

1566
views
Textbook Question

Write the corresponding section of mRNA produced from the following section of DNA template strand:

C C G A A G G T T C A C

970
views
Textbook Question

What amino acid is coded for by each of the following mRNA codons?

c. CGG

1285
views