How many daughter strands are formed during the replication of DNA?
What are the three different types of RNA?
Write the corresponding section of mRNA produced from the following section of DNA template strand:
C C G A A G G T T C A C
The codons UGA, UAA, and UAG do not code for amino acids. What is their role as codons in mRNA?
What is the difference between a codon and an anticodon?
Why are there at least 20 different tRNAs?