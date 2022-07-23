Suppose a mutation occurs in the DNA section in problem 17.89, and the first base in the parent chain, adenine, is replaced by guanine.
a. What type of mutation has occurred?
a. What type of mutation has occurred?
b. Using the new strand that results from this mutation, write the order of bases in the altered mRNA.
c. Write the three-letter symbols for the amino acids that would go into the peptide from the mRNA you wrote in part b.
Identify each of the following bases as a pyrimidine or a purine:
a. cytosine
Identify the base and sugar in each of the following nucleosides:
a. deoxythymidine
Identify the base and sugar in each of the following nucleosides:
c. cytidine