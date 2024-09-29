Suppose a mutation occurs in the DNA section in problem 17.89, and the first base in the parent chain, adenine, is replaced by guanine.
b. Using the new strand that results from this mutation, write the order of bases in the altered mRNA.
b. Using the new strand that results from this mutation, write the order of bases in the altered mRNA.
c. Write the three-letter symbols for the amino acids that would go into the peptide from the mRNA you wrote in part b.
d. What effect, if any, might this mutation have on the structure and/or function of the resulting protein?
Identify the base and sugar in each of the following nucleosides:
a. deoxythymidine
c. cytidine
Identify the base and sugar in each of the following nucleotides:
b. dAMP