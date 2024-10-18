Textbook Question
Identify each of the following as catabolic or anabolic:
a. synthesis of lipids from glycerol and fatty acids
690
views
Identify each of the following as catabolic or anabolic:
a. synthesis of lipids from glycerol and fatty acids
Identify each of the following as catabolic or anabolic:
a. digestion of fats to fatty acids and glycerol
Identify each of the following as catabolic or anabolic:
c. synthesis of nucleic acids from nucleotides
What is the purpose of digestion in stage 1?