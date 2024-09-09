What is the purpose of digestion in stage 1?

Textbook Question
Identify each of the following as catabolic or anabolic:
d. digestion of proteins in the stomach
990
views
Identify each of the following as catabolic or anabolic:
d. digestion of proteins in the stomach
Identify each of the following as catabolic or anabolic:
a. digestion of fats to fatty acids and glycerol
Identify each of the following as catabolic or anabolic:
c. synthesis of nucleic acids from nucleotides
What is the role of bile salts in lipid digestion?
How are insoluble triacylglycerols transported to the cells?
Where do dietary proteins undergo digestion in the body?