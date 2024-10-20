Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.18 Metabolic Pathways and ATP Production
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 13th EditionCh.18 Metabolic Pathways and ATP ProductionProblem 4a
Chapter 18, Problem 4a

Identify each of the following as catabolic or anabolic:
a. digestion of fats to fatty acids and glycerol

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between catabolic and anabolic processes: Catabolic processes involve the breakdown of larger molecules into smaller ones, releasing energy. Anabolic processes involve the synthesis of larger molecules from smaller ones, requiring energy input.
Analyze the given process: The digestion of fats into fatty acids and glycerol involves breaking down a larger molecule (fat) into smaller components (fatty acids and glycerol).
Recognize that breaking down molecules is characteristic of catabolic processes, as it typically releases energy stored in the chemical bonds of the larger molecule.
Relate the digestion of fats to the body's metabolic needs: This breakdown provides smaller molecules that can be used for energy production or other cellular functions.
Conclude that the digestion of fats into fatty acids and glycerol is a catabolic process based on the characteristics of molecular breakdown and energy release.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Catabolism

Catabolism refers to the metabolic processes that break down molecules into smaller units, releasing energy in the process. This includes the digestion of complex substances, such as fats, into simpler components like fatty acids and glycerol. Catabolic reactions are essential for providing the energy required for various cellular functions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:06
Intro to Amino Acid Catabolism Concept 1

Anabolism

Anabolism is the set of metabolic pathways that construct molecules from smaller units, typically requiring energy input. This process is crucial for growth, repair, and maintenance of cells and tissues. Anabolic reactions include the synthesis of proteins from amino acids and the formation of glycogen from glucose.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:23
Intro to Metabolism Concept 1

Metabolic Pathways

Metabolic pathways are series of chemical reactions occurring within a cell that lead to the conversion of substrates into products. These pathways can be categorized into catabolic and anabolic pathways, depending on whether they break down or build up molecules. Understanding these pathways is vital for comprehending how organisms obtain and utilize energy.
Recommended video:
Guided course
0:52
Metabolic Pathways Concept 2
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Identify each of the following as catabolic or anabolic:

a. synthesis of lipids from glycerol and fatty acids

690
views
Textbook Question

Identify each of the following as catabolic or anabolic:

d. digestion of proteins in the stomach

990
views
Textbook Question

Identify each of the following as catabolic or anabolic:

c. synthesis of nucleic acids from nucleotides

645
views
Textbook Question

What is the purpose of digestion in stage 1?

1514
views
Textbook Question

What is the role of bile salts in lipid digestion?

1584
views