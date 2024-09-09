Skip to main content
Identify each of the following as catabolic or anabolic:
c. synthesis of nucleic acids from nucleotides

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions of catabolic and anabolic processes: Catabolic processes involve the breakdown of larger molecules into smaller ones, releasing energy. Anabolic processes involve the synthesis of larger molecules from smaller ones, requiring energy input.
Analyze the process described in the problem: The synthesis of nucleic acids from nucleotides involves combining smaller nucleotide units to form a larger, more complex nucleic acid molecule.
Recognize that this process involves building up a larger molecule, which is characteristic of an anabolic process.
Recall that anabolic processes typically require energy input, such as ATP, to drive the formation of bonds between smaller units.
Conclude that the synthesis of nucleic acids from nucleotides is an anabolic process based on the characteristics of the reaction.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Catabolism

Catabolism refers to the metabolic pathways that break down molecules into smaller units, releasing energy in the process. This energy is often captured in the form of ATP, which can be used for various cellular functions. Catabolic processes include the breakdown of carbohydrates, fats, and proteins.
Anabolism

Anabolism is the set of metabolic pathways that construct molecules from smaller units, typically requiring energy input. This process is essential for growth, repair, and maintenance of cells and tissues. Examples of anabolic processes include the synthesis of proteins from amino acids and the formation of nucleic acids from nucleotides.
Nucleic Acids

Nucleic acids, such as DNA and RNA, are biopolymers essential for all known forms of life. They are composed of nucleotide monomers, which include a sugar, a phosphate group, and a nitrogenous base. The synthesis of nucleic acids from nucleotides is an anabolic process, as it builds complex molecules necessary for genetic information storage and transmission.
