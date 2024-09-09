Textbook Question
Identify each of the following as catabolic or anabolic:
a. synthesis of lipids from glycerol and fatty acids
a. synthesis of lipids from glycerol and fatty acids
d. digestion of proteins in the stomach
a. digestion of fats to fatty acids and glycerol
What is the purpose of digestion in stage 1?
What is the role of bile salts in lipid digestion?
How are insoluble triacylglycerols transported to the cells?