Ch.2 Chemistry and Measurements
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Chapter 2, Problem 38b

Use a prefix to write the name for each of the following:
b. 106 m

1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The task is to use a metric prefix to express the given value, 10⁶ m, in a more concise form. Metric prefixes are used to simplify the representation of very large or very small numbers.
Step 2: Recall the metric prefix for 10⁶. In the metric system, the prefix 'mega-' (symbol: M) represents 10⁶, or 1,000,000.
Step 3: Combine the prefix with the base unit. Since the base unit here is meters (m), we replace 10⁶ m with 'megameters' (Mm).
Step 4: Write the final name. The name for 10⁶ m using the appropriate prefix is '1 megameter' (1 Mm).
Step 5: Verify the result. Ensure that the prefix and base unit are correctly combined and that the value is accurately represented in the simplified form.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Scientific Notation

Scientific notation is a method of expressing numbers that are too large or too small to be conveniently written in decimal form. It uses powers of ten to simplify calculations and comparisons. For example, 10⁶ m represents one million meters, making it easier to handle large quantities in scientific contexts.
Metric Prefixes

Metric prefixes are standardized terms used to denote specific powers of ten in the metric system. Each prefix corresponds to a factor of ten, allowing for easier communication of measurements. For instance, the prefix 'mega-' corresponds to 10⁶, so 10⁶ m can be expressed as 1 megameter (Mm).
Unit Conversion

Unit conversion is the process of converting a quantity expressed in one unit to another unit. This is essential in scientific calculations to ensure consistency and accuracy. In this case, converting 10⁶ m to megameters involves recognizing that 1 Mm equals 10⁶ m, thus simplifying the expression of large distances.
