Problem 41b
For each of the following pairs, which is the larger unit?
b. milliliter or microliter
Problem 41c
For each of the following pairs, which is the larger unit?
c. m or km
Problem 43
Why can two conversion factors be written for an equality such as 1 m = 100 cm?
Problem 45b
Write the equality and two conversion factors for each of the following pairs of units:
b. nanograms and grams
Problem 46a
Write the equality and two conversion factors for each of the following pairs of units:
a. centimeters and inches
Problem 52a
Write the equality and two conversion factors, and identify the numbers as exact or give the number of significant figures for each of the following:
a. The label on a bottle reads 10 mg of furosemide per 1 mL.
Problem 52b
Write the equality and two conversion factors, and identify the numbers as exact or give the number of significant figures for each of the following:
b. The Daily Value (DV) for selenium is 70. mcg.
Problem 53a
Write an equality and two conversion factors for each of the following medications:
a. 10 mg of Atarax per 5 mL of Atarax syrup
Problem 53b
Write an equality and two conversion factors for each of the following medications:
b. 0.25 g of Lanoxin per 1 tablet of Lanoxin
Problem 59b
Use metric conversion factors to solve each of the following problems:
b. A cooler has a volume of 5000 mL. What is the capacity of the cooler in liters?
Problem 59c
Use metric conversion factors to solve each of the following problems:
c. A hummingbird has a mass of 0.0055 kg. What is the mass, in grams, of the hummingbird?
Problem 59d
Use metric conversion factors to solve each of the following problems:
d. A balloon has a volume of 3500 cm3. What is the volume in liters?
Problem 60a
Use metric conversion factors to solve each of the following problems:
a. The Daily Value (DV) for phosphorus is 800 mg. How many grams of phosphorus are recommended?
Problem 60b
Use metric conversion factors to solve each of the following problems:
b. A glass of orange juice contains 3.2 dL of juice. How many milliliters of orange juice are in the glass?
Problem 60c
Use metric conversion factors to solve each of the following problems:
c. A package of chocolate instant pudding contains 2840 mg of sodium. How many grams of sodium are in the pudding?
Problem 60d
Use metric conversion factors to solve each of the following problems:
d. A jar contains 0.29 kg of olives. How many grams of olives are in the jar?
Problem 61a
Solve each of the following problems using one or more conversion factors:
a. A container holds 0.500 qt of liquid. How many milliliters of lemonade will it hold?
Problem 61b
Solve each of the following problems using one or more conversion factors:
b. What is the mass, in kilograms, of a person who weighs 175 lb?
Problem 61c
Solve each of the following problems using one or more conversion factors:
c. An athlete has 15% body fat by mass. What is the weight of fat, in pounds, of a 74-kg athlete?
Problem 61d
Solve each of the following problems using one or more conversion factors:
d. A plant fertilizer contains 15% nitrogen (N) by mass. In a container of soluble plant food, there are 10.0 oz of fertilizer. How many grams of nitrogen are in the container?
Problem 62a
Solve each of the following problems using one or more conversion factors:
a. Wine is 12% alcohol by volume. How many milliliters of alcohol are in a 0.750-L bottle of wine?
Problem 63a
Using conversion factors, solve each of the following clinical problems:
a. You have used 250 L of distilled water for a dialysis patient. How many gallons of water is that?
Problem 63b
Using conversion factors, solve each of the following clinical problems:
b. A patient needs 0.024 g of a sulfa drug. There are 8-mg tablets in stock. How many tablets should be given?
Problem 64a
Using conversion factors, solve each of the following clinical problems:
a. The physician has ordered 1.0 g of tetracycline to be given every six hours to a patient. If your stock on hand is 500-mg tablets, how many will you need for one day's treatment?
Problem 67a
Determine the density (g/mL) for each of the following:
a. A 20.0-mL sample of a salt solution has a mass of 24.0 g.
Problem 67b
Determine the density (g/mL) for each of the following:
b. A cube of butter weighs 0.250 lb and has a volume of 130.3 mL.
Problem 67c
Determine the density (g/mL) for each of the following:
c. A gem has a mass of 4.50 g. When the gem is placed in a graduated cylinder containing 12.00 mL of water, the water level rises to 13.45 mL.
Problem 69b
What is the density (g/mL) of each of the following samples?
b. A syrup is added to an empty container with a mass of 115.25 g. When 0.100 pt of syrup is added, the total mass of the container and syrup is 182.48 g.
<IMAGE>
Problem 70a
What is the density (g/mL) of each of the following samples?
a. An ebony carving has a mass of 275 g and a volume of 207 cm3.
Problem 70b
What is the density (g/mL) of each of the following samples?
b. A 14.3 - cm3 sample of tin has a mass of 0.104 kg.
Ch.2 Chemistry and Measurements
