Ch.2 Chemistry and Measurements
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 13th EditionCh.2 Chemistry and MeasurementsProblem 7b
Chapter 2, Problem 7b

On a typical day, medical personnel may encounter several situations involving measurement. State the name and type of measurement indicated by the units in each of the following:
b. A premature baby weighs 2.0 kg.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the unit provided in the problem: The unit given is 'kg', which stands for kilograms.
Determine the type of measurement associated with the unit 'kg': Kilograms are a unit of mass in the metric system.
State the name of the measurement: The name of the measurement is 'mass'.
Explain the context: In this case, the mass of the premature baby is being measured, which is a physical property indicating the amount of matter in the baby.
Conclude the type and name of the measurement: The measurement is 'mass', and the unit used is kilograms (kg), which is part of the metric system.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Measurement Units

Measurement units are standardized quantities used to express physical properties. In this context, 'kg' refers to kilograms, a unit of mass in the International System of Units (SI). Understanding measurement units is essential for accurately interpreting and communicating data in medical settings.
Mass vs. Weight

Mass is a measure of the amount of matter in an object, typically expressed in kilograms, while weight is the force exerted by gravity on that mass. In the case of the premature baby weighing 2.0 kg, we are referring to mass, which is crucial for assessing health and development in medical contexts.
Clinical Significance of Weight

In a medical context, the weight of a premature baby is a critical indicator of health and growth. Monitoring weight helps healthcare professionals assess nutritional status, growth patterns, and potential health risks, making it a vital aspect of neonatal care.
