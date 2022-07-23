Textbook Question
Identify the numbers in each of the following statements as measured or exact:
b. A patient is given 2 tablets of medication.
1345
views
Identify the numbers in each of the following statements as measured or exact:
b. A patient is given 2 tablets of medication.
Identify the measured number(s), if any, in each of the following pairs of numbers:
a. 3 hamburgers and 6 oz of hamburger
Identify the measured number(s), if any, in each of the following pairs of numbers:
b. 1 table and 4 chairs
Identify the exact number(s), if any, in each of the following pairs of numbers:
b. 6 nickels and 16 g of nickel
Perform each of the following calculations, and give an answer with the correct number of significant figures:
a. 45.7 × 0.034
Perform each of the following calculations, and give an answer with the correct number of significant figures:
b. 0.00278 × 5