Ch.2 Chemistry and Measurements
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Chapter 2, Problem 19a

Identify the measured number(s), if any, in each of the following pairs of numbers:
a. 3 hamburgers and 6 oz of hamburger

1
Step 1: Understand the concept of measured numbers. Measured numbers are obtained using a measuring tool and have a degree of uncertainty. In contrast, exact numbers are counted or defined and have no uncertainty.
Step 2: Analyze the first number in the pair, '3 hamburgers.' This number is a counted quantity, meaning it is an exact number because hamburgers are discrete items that can be counted without measurement uncertainty.
Step 3: Analyze the second number in the pair, '6 oz of hamburger.' This number represents a measured quantity because ounces are a unit of weight, and determining the weight requires the use of a measuring tool, introducing a degree of uncertainty.
Step 4: Conclude that in this pair, '3 hamburgers' is an exact number, while '6 oz of hamburger' is a measured number.
Step 5: Remember that identifying measured numbers is important in chemistry because they influence significant figures and the precision of calculations.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Measurement Units

Measurement units are standardized quantities used to express physical amounts. In the given question, 'hamburgers' and 'oz' (ounces) serve as units of measurement for counting discrete items and measuring weight, respectively. Understanding the context of these units is essential for identifying which numbers represent measurable quantities.
Quantitative vs. Qualitative Data

Quantitative data refers to numerical values that can be measured and expressed mathematically, while qualitative data describes characteristics or qualities that cannot be quantified. In this question, '3 hamburgers' is a quantitative measure of countable items, whereas '6 oz of hamburger' quantifies the weight of a substance, highlighting the distinction between different types of data.
Contextual Relevance of Numbers

The contextual relevance of numbers involves understanding how numerical values relate to the situation at hand. In this case, the numbers '3' and '6' are relevant as they provide specific information about the quantity of hamburgers and the weight of hamburger meat, respectively. Recognizing the significance of these numbers helps in accurately interpreting the data presented.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Write each of the following in scientific notation with two significant figures:

d. 0.000 25 cm

Textbook Question

Identify the numbers in each of the following statements as measured or exact:

a. A patient has a mass of 67.5 kg.

Textbook Question

Identify the numbers in each of the following statements as measured or exact:

b. A patient is given 2 tablets of medication.

Textbook Question

Identify the measured number(s), if any, in each of the following pairs of numbers:

b. 1 table and 4 chairs

Textbook Question

Identify the exact number(s), if any, in each of the following pairs of numbers:

a. 5 pizzas and 50.0 g of cheese

Textbook Question

Identify the exact number(s), if any, in each of the following pairs of numbers:

b. 6 nickels and 16 g of nickel

