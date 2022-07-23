Skip to main content
Ch.2 Chemistry and Measurements
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Chapter 2, Problem 7d

On a typical day, medical personnel may encounter several situations involving measurement. State the name and type of measurement indicated by the units in each of the following:
d. An infant has a temperature of 39.2 °C.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the unit provided in the problem: The unit given is °C, which stands for degrees Celsius.
Understand the type of measurement associated with the unit: Degrees Celsius is a unit used to measure temperature.
Determine the name of the measurement: The name of the measurement is 'temperature.'
Classify the type of measurement: Temperature is a physical property and is considered a quantitative measurement because it involves numerical values.
Conclude that the problem is asking for the identification of the name ('temperature') and type ('quantitative measurement') associated with the unit °C.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Temperature Measurement

Temperature measurement refers to the process of quantifying the degree of heat present in a substance, in this case, the human body. It is typically measured in degrees Celsius (°C) or Fahrenheit (°F). In medical contexts, accurate temperature readings are crucial for diagnosing and monitoring health conditions, especially in infants who are more vulnerable to temperature fluctuations.
Units of Measurement

Units of measurement are standardized quantities used to express physical properties. In the context of temperature, the Celsius scale is commonly used in most countries, where water freezes at 0 °C and boils at 100 °C. Understanding these units is essential for interpreting medical data accurately and ensuring effective communication among healthcare professionals.
Clinical Significance of Fever

Fever is defined as an elevated body temperature, often indicating an underlying infection or illness. In infants, a temperature of 39.2 °C (102.6 °F) is considered a fever and may require further evaluation. Recognizing the clinical significance of fever is vital for timely intervention and treatment, as infants are at higher risk for serious complications from infections.
