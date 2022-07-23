Skip to main content
Ch.2 Chemistry and Measurements
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Chapter 2, Problem 67b

Determine the density (g/mL) for each of the following:
b. A cube of butter weighs 0.250 lb and has a volume of 130.3 mL.

Convert the weight of the butter from pounds (lb) to grams (g). Use the conversion factor: 1 lb = 453.592 g.
Write the formula for density: d=m/V, where d is density, m is mass, and V is volume.
Substitute the mass (in grams) and the volume (in mL) into the formula. The mass is the converted value from step 1, and the volume is given as 130.3 mL.
Perform the division to calculate the density. Ensure the units are consistent: grams (g) for mass and milliliters (mL) for volume.
Express the final density value in the correct significant figures based on the given data (0.250 lb and 130.3 mL).

Density

Density is defined as the mass of an object divided by its volume, typically expressed in grams per milliliter (g/mL) for liquids and solids. It is a crucial property that helps in identifying substances and understanding their behavior in different contexts. The formula for density is D = m/V, where D is density, m is mass, and V is volume.
Unit Conversion

Unit conversion is the process of converting a quantity expressed in one set of units to another. In this question, the mass of butter is given in pounds (lb), which must be converted to grams (g) to calculate density in g/mL. Understanding how to convert between units is essential for accurate calculations in scientific contexts.
Conversion Factors (Simplified) Concept 1

Mass and Volume Relationship

The relationship between mass and volume is fundamental in physics and chemistry, as it underpins the concept of density. In this scenario, knowing the mass (after conversion) and the volume of the butter allows for the calculation of its density. This relationship is vital for understanding how different materials interact and behave under various conditions.
Using conversion factors, solve each of the following clinical problems:

b. A patient needs 0.024 g of a sulfa drug. There are 8-mg tablets in stock. How many tablets should be given?

Using conversion factors, solve each of the following clinical problems:

a. The physician has ordered 1.0 g of tetracycline to be given every six hours to a patient. If your stock on hand is 500-mg tablets, how many will you need for one day's treatment?

Determine the density (g/mL) for each of the following:

a. A 20.0-mL sample of a salt solution has a mass of 24.0 g.

Determine the density (g/mL) for each of the following:

c. A gem has a mass of 4.50 g. When the gem is placed in a graduated cylinder containing 12.00 mL of water, the water level rises to 13.45 mL.

What is the density (g/mL) of each of the following samples?

b. A syrup is added to an empty container with a mass of 115.25 g. When 0.100 pt of syrup is added, the total mass of the container and syrup is 182.48 g.

<IMAGE>

What is the density (g/mL) of each of the following samples?

a. An ebony carving has a mass of 275 g and a volume of 207 cm3.

