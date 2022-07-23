Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.3 Matter and Energy
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 13th EditionCh.3 Matter and EnergyProblem 77c
Chapter 3, Problem 77c

Identify each of the following as a physical or chemical property:
c. Gold is a good conductor of electricity.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical properties: A physical property is a characteristic of a substance that can be observed or measured without changing its chemical identity (e.g., color, melting point, conductivity). A chemical property describes a substance's ability to undergo a chemical change or reaction (e.g., flammability, reactivity).
Analyze the statement: 'Gold is a good conductor of electricity.' This describes a characteristic of gold that can be observed without altering its chemical composition.
Recognize that electrical conductivity is a measurable property related to the physical state and structure of the material, not its chemical reactivity.
Conclude that the property described in the statement is a physical property because it does not involve a chemical change or reaction.
Classify the property as a physical property and note that it is related to gold's ability to allow the flow of electric current due to its metallic structure.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
59s
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Physical Property

A physical property is a characteristic of a substance that can be observed or measured without changing its chemical identity. Examples include color, melting point, boiling point, and conductivity. These properties help in identifying and describing materials based on their physical state and behavior.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:54
Physical Properties Concept

Chemical Property

A chemical property refers to a substance's ability to undergo a specific chemical change or reaction. This includes properties like reactivity with acids, flammability, and oxidation states. Unlike physical properties, observing a chemical property typically involves altering the substance's chemical structure.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:11
Chemical Properties Example 1

Conductivity

Conductivity is a measure of a material's ability to conduct electric current. It is a physical property that varies among different materials; metals like gold are known for their high conductivity due to the presence of free-moving electrons. This property is crucial in applications such as electronics and electrical engineering.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:40
Intensive vs. Extensive Properties Example 2
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Classify each of the following as an element, a compound, or a mixture:

b. a salad dressing of oil and vinegar

1802
views
Textbook Question

Classify each of the following mixtures as homogeneous or heterogeneous:

b. herbal tea

1900
views
Textbook Question

Classify each of the following mixtures as homogeneous or heterogeneous:

c. vegetable oil

2042
views
Textbook Question

Identify each of the following as a physical or chemical change:

a. Aspirin tablets are broken in half.

1423
views
Textbook Question

Calculate each of the following temperatures in kelvins and degrees Fahrenheit:

a. The highest recorded temperature in the world was 58.0 °C in El Azizia, Libya, on September 13, 1922.

1212
views
Textbook Question

Calculate each of the following temperatures in kelvins and degrees Fahrenheit:

b. The lowest recorded temperature in the world was –89.2 °C in Vostok, Antarctica, on July 21, 1983.

1424
views