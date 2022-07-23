Textbook Question
Classify each of the following as an element, a compound, or a mixture:
b. a salad dressing of oil and vinegar
Classify each of the following mixtures as homogeneous or heterogeneous:
b. herbal tea
Classify each of the following mixtures as homogeneous or heterogeneous:
c. vegetable oil
Identify each of the following as a physical or chemical change:
a. Aspirin tablets are broken in half.
Calculate each of the following temperatures in kelvins and degrees Fahrenheit:
a. The highest recorded temperature in the world was 58.0 °C in El Azizia, Libya, on September 13, 1922.
Calculate each of the following temperatures in kelvins and degrees Fahrenheit:
b. The lowest recorded temperature in the world was –89.2 °C in Vostok, Antarctica, on July 21, 1983.