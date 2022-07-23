Skip to main content
Ch.3 Matter and Energy
Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Chapter 3, Problem 82b

Calculate each of the following temperatures in kelvins and degrees Fahrenheit:
b. The lowest recorded temperature in the world was –89.2 °C in Vostok, Antarctica, on July 21, 1983.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. You are tasked with converting a given temperature from degrees Celsius (°C) to both kelvins (K) and degrees Fahrenheit (°F). The given temperature is -89.2 °C.
Step 2: Use the formula to convert Celsius to kelvins: \( K = °C + 273.15 \). Substitute -89.2 for °C in the formula.
Step 3: Use the formula to convert Celsius to Fahrenheit: \( °F = (°C \times \frac{9}{5}) + 32 \). Substitute -89.2 for °C in the formula.
Step 4: Perform the addition in the kelvin conversion formula to find the temperature in kelvins.
Step 5: Perform the multiplication and addition in the Fahrenheit conversion formula to find the temperature in degrees Fahrenheit.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Temperature Scales

Temperature can be measured in different scales, primarily Celsius (°C), Fahrenheit (°F), and Kelvin (K). Each scale has its own zero point and increments, which affects how temperatures are converted between them. Understanding these scales is essential for accurately converting temperatures from one to another.
Conversion Formulas

To convert temperatures between Celsius, Fahrenheit, and Kelvin, specific formulas are used. For example, to convert Celsius to Kelvin, you add 273.15, and to convert Celsius to Fahrenheit, you use the formula F = (C × 9/5) + 32. Mastery of these formulas is crucial for solving temperature conversion problems.
Absolute Zero

Absolute zero is the theoretical lowest temperature possible, defined as 0 K, which corresponds to -273.15 °C or -459.67 °F. This concept is important in understanding the Kelvin scale, as it provides a baseline for measuring thermal energy and temperature, influencing how we interpret extreme temperatures like the one recorded in Antarctica.
