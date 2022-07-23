A patient receives 3.2 L of intravenous (IV) glucose solution. If 100. mL of the solution contains 5.0 g of glucose (carbohydrate), how many kilocalories did the patient obtain from the glucose solution?
Identify each of the following changes of state as melting, freezing, sublimation, or deposition:
a. Dry ice in an ice-cream cart disappears.
If the same amount of heat is supplied to samples of 10.0 g each of aluminum, iron, and copper all at 15.0 °C, which sample would reach the highest temperature (see TABLE 3.11)?
Use the heat equation to calculate the energy, in joules and calories, for each of the following (see TABLE 3.11):
c. lost when 15.0 g of ethanol, C2H6O, cools from 60.5 °C to −42.0 °C
Identify each of the following changes of state as melting, freezing, sublimation, or deposition:
b. Snow on the ground turns to liquid water.
Identify each of the following changes of state as melting, freezing, sublimation, or deposition:
c. Heat is removed from 125 g of liquid water at 0 °C.
Identify each of the following changes of state as melting, freezing, sublimation, or deposition:
d. Frost (ice) forms on the walls of a freezer unit of a refrigerator.