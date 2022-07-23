Skip to main content
Ch.3 Matter and Energy
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 13th EditionCh.3 Matter and EnergyProblem 44c
Chapter 3, Problem 44c

Identify each of the following changes of state as melting, freezing, sublimation, or deposition:
c. Heat is removed from 125 g of liquid water at 0 °C.

1
Identify the initial state of the substance: The problem states that the substance is liquid water at 0 °C.
Determine the direction of heat transfer: Heat is being removed from the system, which means the substance is losing energy.
Understand the phase change that occurs when heat is removed from liquid water at 0 °C: When energy is removed from liquid water at its freezing point, the molecules slow down and arrange into a solid structure, transitioning from liquid to solid.
Name the phase change: The transition from liquid to solid is called freezing.
Conclude that the change of state described in the problem is freezing, as heat is removed from liquid water at its freezing point, causing it to solidify.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Melting

Melting is the process where a solid turns into a liquid as it absorbs heat. This occurs at a specific temperature known as the melting point. For example, ice melts into water at 0 °C when heat is added.
Freezing

Freezing is the transition from a liquid to a solid state, occurring when heat is removed from the liquid. This process also happens at a specific temperature, the freezing point, which for water is 0 °C. Thus, when water loses heat, it solidifies into ice.
Heat Transfer

Heat transfer is the movement of thermal energy from one object or substance to another. In the context of phase changes, removing heat from a substance can lead to changes in state, such as freezing. Understanding how heat transfer affects temperature and state is crucial for identifying changes like freezing or melting.
