Using the energy values for foods (see TABLE 3.7), determine each of the following (round off the answer for each food type to the tens place):
d. the grams of fat in one avocado that has 405 kcal, 13 g of carbohydrate, and 5 g of protein
a. the total kilojoules in two tablespoons of crunchy peanut butter that contains 6 g of carbohydrate, 16 g of fat, and 7 g of protein
For dinner, Charles had one cup of clam chowder, which contains 16 g of carbohydrate, 12 g of fat, and 9 g of protein. How much energy, in kilocalories and kilojoules, is in the clam chowder? (Round off the answer for each food type to the tens place.)
If the same amount of heat is supplied to samples of 10.0 g each of aluminum, iron, and copper all at 15.0 °C, which sample would reach the highest temperature (see TABLE 3.11)?
Use the heat equation to calculate the energy, in joules and calories, for each of the following (see TABLE 3.11):
c. lost when 15.0 g of ethanol, C2H6O, cools from 60.5 °C to −42.0 °C
Identify each of the following changes of state as melting, freezing, sublimation, or deposition:
a. Dry ice in an ice-cream cart disappears.