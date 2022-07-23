Textbook Question
Write the balanced nuclear equation for each of the following:
a. Polonium-210 decays to give lead-206.
What are the products in the fission of uranium-235 that make possible a nuclear chain reaction?
Where does fusion occur naturally?
The half-life for the radioactive decay of Ce-141 is 32.5 days. If a sample has an activity of 4.0 µCi after 130 days have elapsed, what was the initial activity, in microcuries, of the sample?