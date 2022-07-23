Skip to main content
Ch.5 Nuclear Chemistry
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Chapter 5, Problem 81

All the elements beyond uranium, the transuranium elements, have been prepared by bombardment and are not naturally occurring elements. The first transuranium element neptunium, Np, was prepared by bombarding U-238 with neutrons to form a neptunium atom and a beta particle. Complete the following equation:
10n + 23892U →? + ?

Step 1: Understand the problem. The reaction involves bombarding uranium-238 (²³⁸₉₂U) with a neutron (¹₀n) to produce a neptunium atom (Np) and a beta particle (β⁻). A beta particle is represented as ⁰₋₁e, which indicates a change in atomic number but not in mass number.
Step 2: Write the general nuclear reaction equation. The sum of the mass numbers (superscripts) and the atomic numbers (subscripts) on both sides of the equation must be equal. Start with: ¹₀n + ²³⁸₉₂U → ²³⁸₉₃Np + ⁰₋₁e.
Step 3: Verify the mass numbers. On the left side, the total mass number is 1 (from the neutron) + 238 (from uranium), which equals 239. On the right side, the mass number of neptunium is 238, and the beta particle has a mass number of 0. This confirms the mass numbers balance.
Step 4: Verify the atomic numbers. On the left side, the total atomic number is 0 (from the neutron) + 92 (from uranium), which equals 92. On the right side, the atomic number of neptunium is 93, and the beta particle has an atomic number of -1. This confirms the atomic numbers balance.
Step 5: Conclude the reaction. The completed nuclear equation is: ¹₀n + ²³⁸₉₂U → ²³⁸₉₃Np + ⁰₋₁e. This shows that uranium-238 absorbs a neutron, undergoes beta decay, and forms neptunium-238.

Transuranium Elements

Transuranium elements are those elements with atomic numbers greater than that of uranium (92). They are not found in nature and are typically synthesized in laboratories through nuclear reactions, such as neutron bombardment. Understanding their formation is crucial for grasping the processes involved in nuclear chemistry and the creation of heavier elements.
Nuclear Reactions

Nuclear reactions involve changes in an atom's nucleus and can result in the transformation of one element into another. In the context of the question, the bombardment of uranium with neutrons leads to the formation of neptunium and the emission of a beta particle. Familiarity with the types of nuclear reactions, including fusion and fission, is essential for completing the given equation.
Beta Decay

Beta decay is a type of radioactive decay in which a beta particle (an electron or positron) is emitted from an atomic nucleus. This process occurs when a neutron in the nucleus transforms into a proton, increasing the atomic number of the element. Understanding beta decay is important for predicting the products of nuclear reactions, such as the one presented in the question.
