Identify each of the following as alpha decay, beta decay, positron emission, or gamma emission:
b. 9038Sr → 9039Y + 0–1e
Identify each of the following as alpha decay, beta decay, positron emission, or gamma emission:
c. 21885At → 21483Bi + 42He
Write the balanced nuclear equation for each of the following:
e. In-113m (γ emission)
Write the balanced nuclear equation for each of the following:
a. When two oxygen-16 atoms collide, one of the products is an alpha particle.
Write the balanced nuclear equation for each of the following:
a. Polonium-210 decays to give lead-206.
What are the products in the fission of uranium-235 that make possible a nuclear chain reaction?