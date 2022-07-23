Skip to main content
Ch.5 Nuclear Chemistry
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Chapter 5, Problem 11b

Match the type of radiation (1 to 3) with each of the following statements:
1. alpha particle
2. beta particle
3. gamma radiation
b. shielding protection includes lead or thick concrete

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the types of radiation. Alpha particles (1) are heavy and positively charged, beta particles (2) are lighter and negatively charged, and gamma radiation (3) is a form of high-energy electromagnetic radiation with no charge or mass.
Step 2: Recall the penetration power of each type of radiation. Alpha particles have low penetration and can be stopped by paper or skin. Beta particles have moderate penetration and require materials like plastic or aluminum for shielding. Gamma radiation has the highest penetration power and requires dense materials like lead or thick concrete for effective shielding.
Step 3: Analyze the statement provided: 'shielding protection includes lead or thick concrete.' This indicates the radiation type has high penetration power.
Step 4: Match the description to the type of radiation. Since gamma radiation (3) has the highest penetration power and requires lead or thick concrete for shielding, it matches the statement.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct match for the statement is gamma radiation (3).

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Alpha Particles

Alpha particles are positively charged particles consisting of two protons and two neutrons, essentially a helium nucleus. They are relatively heavy and can be stopped by a sheet of paper or the outer layer of human skin. Due to their charge and mass, they have low penetration power but can cause significant damage if ingested or inhaled.
Beta Particles

Beta particles are high-energy, high-speed electrons or positrons emitted during radioactive decay. They are lighter than alpha particles and can penetrate materials more effectively, requiring materials like plastic or glass for shielding. Beta radiation can pose a health risk if it enters the body, as it can damage internal tissues.
Gamma Radiation

Gamma radiation consists of high-energy electromagnetic waves emitted from the nucleus of radioactive atoms. Unlike alpha and beta particles, gamma rays have no mass or charge, allowing them to penetrate most materials, including human tissue. Effective shielding against gamma radiation typically requires dense materials like lead or thick concrete to reduce exposure.
