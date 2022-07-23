Skip to main content
Chapter 9, Problem 113a

In a laboratory experiment, a 10.0-mL sample of NaCl solution is poured into an evaporating dish with a mass of 24.10 g. The combined mass of the evaporating dish and NaCl solution is 36.15 g. After heating, the evaporating dish and dry NaCl have a combined mass of 25.50 g.
a. What is the mass percent (m/m) of the NaCl solution?

Determine the mass of the NaCl solution by subtracting the mass of the empty evaporating dish from the combined mass of the evaporating dish and NaCl solution. Use the formula: msolution = mdish+solution - mdish.
Determine the mass of the dry NaCl by subtracting the mass of the empty evaporating dish from the combined mass of the evaporating dish and dry NaCl. Use the formula: mNaCl = mdish+dryNaCl - mdish.
Calculate the mass percent (m/m) of NaCl in the solution using the formula: Mass percent (m/m)=(mNaCl/msolution)×100.
Substitute the values for the mass of NaCl and the mass of the solution into the formula to calculate the mass percent.
Ensure the final result is expressed with the correct number of significant figures based on the given data.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mass Percent (m/m)

Mass percent (m/m) is a way to express the concentration of a solution, calculated as the mass of the solute divided by the total mass of the solution, multiplied by 100. In this context, it helps determine how much of the NaCl solution is made up of NaCl itself, providing insight into the solution's strength and composition.
Mass of Solute and Solution

To calculate mass percent, it is essential to understand the distinction between the mass of the solute (NaCl) and the mass of the solution (NaCl solution). The mass of the solution is the sum of the mass of the solute and the solvent, which in this case is the water in the NaCl solution. Accurate measurement of these masses is crucial for correct calculations.
Evaporation and Drying

Evaporation is the process of removing the solvent (water) from a solution, leaving behind the solute (NaCl). In this experiment, heating the solution causes the water to evaporate, allowing for the measurement of the dry NaCl's mass. Understanding this process is vital for interpreting the results and calculating the mass percent of the NaCl solution.
