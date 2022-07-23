Skip to main content
Ch.9 Solutions
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry
Ch.9 Solutions Problem 87a
Chapter 9, Problem 87a

Potassium nitrate has a solubility of 32 g of KNO3 in 100. g of H2O at 20 °C. Determine if each of the following forms an unsaturated or saturated solution at 20 °C:
a. adding 32 g of KNO3 to 200. g of H2O

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The solubility of potassium nitrate (KNO₃) is given as 32 g in 100 g of water at 20 °C. This means that at this temperature, 32 g of KNO₃ can dissolve completely in 100 g of water to form a saturated solution. Any additional KNO₃ beyond this amount would remain undissolved, making the solution saturated.
Step 2: Analyze the given scenario. In this case, 32 g of KNO₃ is being added to 200 g of water. Since the amount of water is doubled (200 g instead of 100 g), the solubility limit also doubles. Therefore, calculate the new solubility limit for 200 g of water.
Step 3: Use proportional reasoning to determine the solubility limit. If 32 g of KNO₃ dissolves in 100 g of water, then in 200 g of water, the solubility limit is: \( 32 \text{ g} \times \frac{200 \text{ g H₂O}}{100 \text{ g H₂O}} \).
Step 4: Compare the amount of KNO₃ added (32 g) to the solubility limit calculated in Step 3. If the amount of KNO₃ added is less than or equal to the solubility limit, the solution is unsaturated. If it exceeds the solubility limit, the solution is saturated.
Step 5: Conclude whether the solution is unsaturated or saturated based on the comparison in Step 4. Remember, an unsaturated solution means all the solute dissolves, while a saturated solution means some solute remains undissolved.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Solubility

Solubility is the maximum amount of a solute that can dissolve in a specific amount of solvent at a given temperature. For potassium nitrate (KNO₃), its solubility at 20 °C is 32 g per 100 g of water. This means that if you exceed this amount in a given volume of water, the solution will become saturated, and any additional solute will not dissolve.
Saturated Solution

A saturated solution is one in which the maximum amount of solute has been dissolved in the solvent at a specific temperature. In this case, if 32 g of KNO₃ is added to 100 g of water, the solution is saturated. However, if more solvent is added, such as 200 g of water, the solubility limit changes, allowing for more solute to dissolve before reaching saturation.
Unsaturated Solution

An unsaturated solution is one that contains less solute than the maximum amount that can be dissolved at a given temperature. In the scenario of adding 32 g of KNO₃ to 200 g of water, the solution is unsaturated because the increased amount of solvent allows for more solute to dissolve without reaching the saturation point, which would be 64 g of KNO₃ in this case.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A pickle is made by soaking a cucumber in brine, a salt-water solution. What makes the smooth cucumber become wrinkled like a prune?

Textbook Question

A semipermeable membrane separates two compartments, A and B. If the levels in A and B are equal initially, select the diagram that illustrates the final levels in a to d:

<IMAGE>

Textbook Question

Select the diagram that represents the shape of a red blood cell when placed in each of the following a to e: (9.6)

<IMAGE>

a. 0.9% (m/v) NaCl solution

Textbook Question

An 80-proof brandy is a 40.% (v/v) ethanol solution. The "proof" is twice the percent concentration of alcohol in the beverage. How many milliliters of alcohol are present in 750 mL of brandy?

Textbook Question

In a laboratory experiment, a 10.0-mL sample of NaCl solution is poured into an evaporating dish with a mass of 24.10 g. The combined mass of the evaporating dish and NaCl solution is 36.15 g. After heating, the evaporating dish and dry NaCl have a combined mass of 25.50 g.

a. What is the mass percent (m/m) of the NaCl solution?

Textbook Question

In a laboratory experiment, a 10.0-mL sample of NaCl solution is poured into an evaporating dish with a mass of 24.10 g. The combined mass of the evaporating dish and NaCl solution is 36.15 g. After heating, the evaporating dish and dry NaCl have a combined mass of 25.50 g.

b. What is the molarity (M) of the NaCl solution?

